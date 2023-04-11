Essex LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.28. 346,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,272. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.