Essex LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Essex LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 142.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,548. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

