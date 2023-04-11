Essex LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $359.39. The company had a trading volume of 244,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.32 and a 200-day moving average of $323.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

