Essex LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF makes up about 1.5% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Essex LLC owned about 4.49% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA DTEC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.13. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $41.34.
ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile
