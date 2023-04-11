Essex LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF makes up about 1.5% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Essex LLC owned about 4.49% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DTEC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.13. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

