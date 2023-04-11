Essex LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,706 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essex LLC owned 4.38% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PGHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,156. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $20.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.