Essex LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after buying an additional 4,598,744 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,400,000 after buying an additional 1,639,764 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,519,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,180,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after buying an additional 770,665 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

FNDE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 73,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,750. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

