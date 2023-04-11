Essex LLC Increases Stock Position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,857,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,422 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Titan Medical were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Titan Medical by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMDI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,711,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,957. Titan Medical Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

