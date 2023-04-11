Essex LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Essex LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,664,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.67. 3,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,279. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.