Essex LLC Purchases 245 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $1,434,000.

Shares of IYJ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,580 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

