Essex LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $215.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,118,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

