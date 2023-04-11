Essex LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.52. The company had a trading volume of 878,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,467. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.