Essex LLC Sells 14,205 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,468 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 47.6% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 268.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 129.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,827 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 564,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,453,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

