Essex LLC Sells 390 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,346. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.98, a PEG ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

