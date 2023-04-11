Essex LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Essex LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. 389,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

