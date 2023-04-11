Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $298.13 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $298.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $21.11 or 0.00070277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,005.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00308918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.59 or 0.00534593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00423157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,425,138 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.