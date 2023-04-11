Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Hits $3.05 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $261.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $21.73 or 0.00072090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,148.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00313757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.09 or 0.00534324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00427053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,420,756 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

