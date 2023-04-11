Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

