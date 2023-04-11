ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 467.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in ExlService by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,090 shares of company stock worth $1,380,964 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,546. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Stories

