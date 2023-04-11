Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

