Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.16% of Fabrinet worth $54,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 378,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of FN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.62. 23,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average is $120.31. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

