Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 76,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Fastenal by 32,338.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

