Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Increased to $26.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $16.00 to $26.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 2,292,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Fastly has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,486,837.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after buying an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

