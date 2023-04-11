Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 119,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,445. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

