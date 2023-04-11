First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Trimmed by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. 80,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,620. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

