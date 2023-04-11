First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. 126,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,266. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.