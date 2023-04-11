FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.27. 122,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 152,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

