Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,604,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,606 shares.The stock last traded at $52.01 and had previously closed at $52.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

