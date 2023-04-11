Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.97

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 752788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FOM shares. Pi Financial raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 3.71.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

