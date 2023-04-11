Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Cut by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 5.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 59,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,780,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,328,352. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.