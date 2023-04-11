Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 over the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.