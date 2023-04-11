Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.
FELE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Activity at Franklin Electric
In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 over the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.5 %
FELE stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
Featured Stories
