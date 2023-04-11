Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a payout ratio of -21.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,786,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.71.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,446,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,269.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,063.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,446,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,269.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 225,903 shares of company stock worth $554,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

