Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRU. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.02.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRU stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.05. The company had a trading volume of 152,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,134. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.78.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.