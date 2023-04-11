Fruits (FRTS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $297,425.51

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Fruits has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $297,425.51 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

