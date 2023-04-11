FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.02. 3,577,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,859,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

