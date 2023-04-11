FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $252.35. 138,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,429. The stock has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

