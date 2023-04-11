FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $278,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.75. 63,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,376. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $286.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

