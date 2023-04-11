FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.15. 186,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

