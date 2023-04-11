FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $313,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Halliburton by 389.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $50,767,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $80,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,023 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $68,873,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.6 %

HAL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 1,021,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,410,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

