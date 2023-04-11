FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases Shares of 15,000 iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA:EIDO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. 145,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

