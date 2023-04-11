FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 330 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,167. The company has a market cap of $252.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

