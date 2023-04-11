GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)
- PriceSmart: A Smart Play On Emerging Markets
- Insiders Are Selling These Stocks, But You Shouldn’t
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.