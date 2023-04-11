GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.