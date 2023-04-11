GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Trading Down 0.3%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €41.35 ($44.95) and last traded at €41.62 ($45.24). 268,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.76 ($45.39).

A number of research firms recently commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

