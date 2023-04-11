Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 14,004 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after acquiring an additional 432,479 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after buying an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after buying an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. 700,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,768. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

