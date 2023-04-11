Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 24,747 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,250. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $88.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

