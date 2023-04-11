Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $21.15 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 931,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,780 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. 8,602,314 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

