Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,999 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.52. 358,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,378. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

