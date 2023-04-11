Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 47,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. 78,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,367. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

