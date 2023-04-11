Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,893,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 122.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.88. 952,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461,702. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

