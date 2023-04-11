Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,828 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.67. The stock had a trading volume of 145,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,556. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

