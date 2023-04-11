Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 44,035 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 229.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,035 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,206,490. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $204.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

